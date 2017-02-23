UEFA: 'Roma need new stadium'

By Football Italia staff

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin warned “it would be a disaster for Italian football” if the Stadio della Roma project wasn’t approved.

The plans to create a purpose-built stadium for the Giallorossi have been going on for several years, but are still waiting for the all-clear from the local authorities.

A crunch meeting is due to take place tomorrow and the signs are not good for the Tor di Valle site.

“I read a great deal about the Stadio della Roma in the media,” UEFA President Ceferin told reporters as he made an official visit to the FIGC today in Rome.

“I don’t have a full idea on the situation, I don’t know if it’s the right place to build the stadium or who has responsibility for it.

“The only thing I do know is that not building a new stadium would be a disaster not just for Roma, but for all Italian football.”

Many clubs have tried and failed to get new stadiums built, as Italian red tape has proved to be a huge problem.

Most sports arenas in Italy are owned by the local council and only rented on match day by the clubs.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.