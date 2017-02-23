Rui: 'Roma prove Euro credentials'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui urged Roma to “prove our Europa League credentials” in tonight’s Round of 32 meeting with Villarreal.

It kicks off at 18.00 GMT after a 4-0 first leg victory in Spain.

“We prepared well over the week, even if we didn’t have much time, but worked on every aspect of the game,” the wing-back told Sky Sport Italia.

“We want to continue along this path, get the victory and from tomorrow think about Inter.

“Now the injury is behind me and naturally it takes a little while to find full match fitness and get back to what I was. I am settling in and following the Coach’s suggestions carefully.”

Some say Roma are becoming the favourites to lift the Europa League trophy along with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

“This is pleasing to hear, but we have to prove our Europa League credentials on the field, game after game.”

