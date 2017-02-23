Dybala agent to meet Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala’s agent has arrived in Italy and will meet Juventus directors to agree a new contract later this week.

Representative Pierpaolo Triulzi landed today on Italian soil and multiple reports state he will encounter Beppe Marotta over the weekend.

The final details just need to be worked out, but it’s reported there will be no release clause in the deal.

It’ll run to June 2021 with wages set to rise every season to a top figure of around €7m per year.

Dybala is expected to sign the contract after next week’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli.

Juventus will buy a large part of Dybala’s image rights.

