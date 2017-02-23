Line-ups: Fiorentina-Monchengladbach

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina look to Nikola Kalinic, Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa as they host Thorgan Hazard’s Borussia Monchengladbach.

It kicks off at the Stadio Franchi at 20.05 GMT, follow the action as it happens from this game and Roma-Villarreal on the Liveblog.

The first leg ended 1-0 for the Viola thanks to a sensational Bernardeschi free kick into the top corner, but the result did not reflect the game.

Gladbach had the better of the first half and should’ve had a penalty, while they also tested Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Paulo Sousa is taking no chances and uses his best XI this evening, as Bernardeschi and Borja Valero support striker Kalinic.

Chiesa and Milan Badelj add more creativity in midfield.

Borussia Monchengladbach have Raffael back in the squad after missing the first leg through injury, but he’s only fit for the bench.

Hazard acts as the support for Lars Stindl, but watch out for Olivier Dahoud in midfield.

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Astori; Chiesa, Badelj, Vecino, Olivera; Borja Valero, Bernardeschi; Kalinic

Fiorentina bench: Sportiello, De Maio, Tello, Cristoforo, Babacar, Tomovic, Ilicic

Borussia Moenchengladbach: Sommer; Jantschke, Christensen, Vestergaard, Wendt; Herrmann, Kramer, Dahoud, Hofmann; Hazard, Stindl

Borussia Monchengladbach bench: Sippel, Kolodziejczak, Strobl, Drmic, Raffael, Johnson, Hahn

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.