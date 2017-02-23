NEWS
Thursday February 23 2017
Balotelli two-match ban
By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli has been handed a two-match Ligue 1 ban for insulting the referee, as agent Mino Raiola threatened to “cut his tongue off.”

The OGC Nice striker was sent off for swearing at the official last week, his third red card of the Ligue 1 season.

It as this evening announced Balotelli has been given a two-match ban.

However, the second match is on a 'suspended sentence' in case he falls foul of the disciplinary commission again.

Agent Raiola spoke to RMC about the situation and vented his own frustration at SuperMario.

“I’ve got a solution. I’ll cut his tongue off, that way there are no more excuses.”

Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura commented this week that the signs coming from Balotelli were “not positive” with regards to a future call-up.

