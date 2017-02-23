Alisson: 'At least Roma qualified'

By Football Italia staff

Roma goalkeeper Alisson looked on the bright side after their 1-0 defeat to Villarreal. “We qualified for the Europa League last 16.”

The shot-stopper proved to be Man of the Match for the Giallorossi, who looked sluggish and complacent following a 4-0 first leg victory in Spain.

“In the first half we sat back far too much and needed to improve, but the result was always in hand,” Alisson told Sky Sport Italia.

“We were perhaps a little too complacent, but we did better in the second half and managed to get some shots on target too.

“The result is not the best, but the important thing is that we qualified for the Europa League last 16.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.