Corvino: 'Fiorentina must evaluate'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino said they must “sit down with cool heads and evaluate” Paulo Sousa’s position after Europa League elimination.

The Coach has to be at risk following this evening’s capitulation to Borussia Monchengladbach, as they fell 4-2 on the night, 4-3 on aggregate, at the Stadio Franchi.

“You keep asking about the future, but the important thing is to focus on the present,” Corvino told Sky Sport Italia.

“Right now we are here, bitterly commenting on an elimination that occurred when we were 3-0 up on aggregate a minute before half-time in the second leg.

“We conceded four goals, almost all from set pieces, had been doing very well and maintaining the same intensity as the Germans.

“Then the thing you didn’t expect to happen did happen, namely the elimination that rules us out of a tournament we could’ve progressed in.

“Being out of a competition after leading 3-0 just before half-time, the future is the last thing we want to think about right now.

“We have to metabolise this defeat, all together absorbing the bitterness and then analyse the situation with many aspects under consideration.”

As Fiorentina are now out of the Coppa Italia, Europa League and far behind in the running for European qualification from Serie A, will Nikola Kalinic be sold to Tianjin Quanjian?

“We are struggling to think of anything else so close to this setback. We already said everything on Kalinic, the lad was very clear, so there’s no point going back over it,” replied Corvino.

The director of sport was less clear when it came to defending Coach Sousa’s position.

“As for the future, this squad deserved credit, because you can only know when you’re at the end of an era when you are in that situation.

“We preferred to put our faith in the group that had done so well in the previous four years and thus far we had been doing well enough, losing only eight games all season.

“Now we have to sit down with cool heads and take into account the future, what needs to happen and start again.”

So is there a doubt that Sousa could leave?

“I have already given a clear response.”

