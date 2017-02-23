Ranieri 'didn't expect Leicester axe'

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri had absolutely no idea he would be fired by Leicester City tonight, claims an Italian friend of the Coach.

The news was announced with a statement this evening, just nine months after he won the Premier League title in a fairy-tale campaign.

“I have been friends with Claudio for many years and we talked on the phone between the Europa League games tonight,” journalist Massimo Marianella revealed on Sky Sport Italia.

“Only 20 minutes later the announcement came that he’d been fired, but Claudio didn’t expect it at all. It wasn’t even an idea in the back of his mind that the club could do such a thing.

“I am certain he was surprised and I am even more stunned on his behalf for a club to sack a Coach who made a dream into reality, who was crowned Coach of the Year just a few weeks ago.

“The rapport with the team in the locker room was good, I can assure you of that.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.