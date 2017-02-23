NEWS
Thursday February 23 2017
Allegri threatened to quit over Bonucci?
By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri threatened to quit Juventus if Leonardo Bonucci wasn’t suspended for insulting him, claims La Repubblica newspaper.

The incident overshadowed the last few days in the Bianconeri camp after the pair swore at each other in a pitchside row during Friday’s 4-1 win over Palermo.

At first the Coach tried to brush aside what had happened, but Bonucci was then suspended by the club and sent to the stands for their Champions League trip to Porto on Wednesday.

According to La Repubblica, the decision was made after Allegri threatened to resign unless the club took action and made an example of the star defender.

Bonucci did not apologise to his tactician in front of the squad until Wednesday – five days after the argument.

It was just the latest in a long line of Juventus players acting up with their Coach in full view of fans and media.

Paulo Dybala refused to shake his hand after a substitution and Stephan Lichtsteiner was visibly angry following his replacement.

