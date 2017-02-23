EL: Roma into Round of 16 draw

By Football Italia staff

Roma are the only remaining Italian representatives in the Europa League going into Friday’s Round of 16 draw.

The Giallorossi will be in Nyon tomorrow to discover their next opponents at 12.00 GMT.

There are three Belgian sides left in the competition, two from Germany and Russia, then one each representing Italy, England, Greece, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Turkey, Denmark, France and Spain.

Giuseppe Rossi’s Celta Vigo only got through after extra time against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The sides Luciano Spalletti will be eager to avoid are Manchester United, Lyon and Schalke.

Europa League last 16: Ajax, APOEL, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Celta Vigo, Genk, Gent, Kobenhavn, Krasnodar, Lyon, Manchester United, Borussia Monchengladbach, Olympiacos, Roma, Rostov, Schalke

