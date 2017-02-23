Della Valle: 'If Fiorentina are real men...'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina patron Andrea Della Valle is “in shock” after their capitulation to Borussia Monchengladbach. “If the players are real men, they’ll react.”

The Viola were 3-0 up on aggregate with a couple of minutes to go in the first half, yet lost 4-2 on the night, 4-3 on aggregate, to crash out of the Europa League.

“I am in shock,” Della Valle told reporters at the Stadio Franchi while fans protested outside.

“The game was over and an invented penalty opened it up again. There is so much anger and disappointment.”

Does this mean Coach Paulo Sousa is at risk of the axe?

“I don’t want to talk about it in the heat of the moment, but I am disappointed for the fans. I don’t remember a game like this since I’ve been at the club.

“The fans are as disappointed as we are and I apologise to them on behalf of the team. I just cannot understand this epilogue.

“If the players are real men, they’ll react on Monday against Torino. Personally, I don’t feel that I have anything to apologise for. From tomorrow the players will sit down with the Coach and they spent an hour in the locker room already this evening.

“Sixth place in Serie A is not so far away, we can’t give up now. This is a squad that had always taken us directly into Europe. We’ll make all our evaluations at the end of the season.”

With Fiorentina out of the Europa League and Coppa Italia, does this mean Nikola Kalinic is on the market for Tianjin Quanjian? The Chinese transfer window does not close until February 28.

“I don’t think other offers will arrive. The lad said he wants to stay with us,” replied Della Valle.

The wording of this response, as with director of sport Pantaleo Corvino, suggests Fiorentina would be more than happy to cash in on the Croatia international, but the striker is refusing to move to China.

