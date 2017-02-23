Hecking: 'Gladbach always believed'

By Football Italia staff

Coach Dieter Hecking assures Borussia Monchengladbach “deserved to go through and never stopped believing” they could eliminate Fiorentina.

The Viola had won 1-0 in Germany and were 2-0 up in the second leg too, but capitulated 4-2 on the night, 4-3 on aggregate.

“It was a great game, but even in the first leg I realised we could achieve something important here in Florence,” said Hecking in his Press conference.

“We deserved to go through and never stopped believing. I saw my team had the right spirit, because we took the game to Fiorentina right from the opening minute.

“The most important thing was to believe.”

Borussia Monchengladbach go into the last 16 of the Europa League draw tomorrow.

