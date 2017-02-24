Post new comment

Fiorentina are out of contention in every competition, a problem that starts and ends with Coach Paulo Sousa being completely out of his depth, writes Chloe Beresford .

It was all going swimmingly for Fiorentina. An impressive 1-0 away victory last Thursday against Borussia Monchengladbach was swiftly turned into a 3-0 aggregate scoreline in their Europa League Round of 32. With silverware and a potential place in the Champions League up for grabs, it seemed like the Viola’s poor league form could be excused if they were to really challenge for a place in the Final in Stockholm this term.

Even a penalty for the visitors just before half-time did nothing to dampen the mood, as it appeared as though the job had been done for Paulo Sousa’s men. Yet those last three words were the very reason why it wasn’t game over when it really should have been.

Whatever was said at half-time clearly wasn’t enough, as the home side came out looking edgy, and Lars Stindl added to his first half penalty within two minutes of the restart. Football fans in general – and perhaps Fiorentina supporters more than most – can often sense when an opposition goal is coming, and sure enough the 28-year-old completed his hat-trick just eight minutes later.

As events unfolded, this complete U-turn in confidence, composure and playing style led to yet another goal for the Bundesliga side, Fiorentina having conceded four goals at home in a European tie for the first time in their history. And the worst part was that Sousa’s complete lack of coaching prowess meant that his side offered absolutely nothing in response.

This is not a surprise to regular viewers of the Tuscan club, having seen far too many abject performances since the middle of last season. With the problems remaining the same throughout, Sousa has failed to give a good account of himself in Press conferences, constantly offering the fact that the side is ‘growing’ as an excuse for the manner in which they have played.

The crux of the problem is clearly in his tactics, as he is seemingly unable to move past simply being able to keep hold of the ball. This game provides a clear example of the isse, after emerging from the dressing room at half-time with a weak mentality and throwing away what was an extremely comfortable lead.

Federico Bernardeschi has been involved in nine goals during his last 10 games for the Viola, yet he was replaced by Josip Ilicic, an out of form player and not one you would want on the field when chasing the game. In fact, the man you would want in this situation is Mauro Zarate, who was inexplicably sold to Watford in January after having single-handedly turned games around from off the bench on multiple occasions with his direct style of play.

Everything this season has pointed to tactical guesswork from the Coach. For every occasion where he stumbled upon the right formula – like January’s win over Juventus – there are countless times he has gotten it totally wrong. Tonight was certainly the latter, as Fiorentina were undone yet again by a team that were willing to be more determined, more direct and more adventurous.

Out of the Europa League, out of the Coppa Italia and going nowhere in Serie A, Paulo Sousa is done. Maybe the only positive to be taken from tonight’s embarrassment is the fact that former Fiorentina man Claudio Ranieri suddenly has a lot more time on his hands...

