Pjaca: 'It takes time to adapt'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca has spoken of his progress in his new side but admits 'it takes time to adapt'.

The 21-year-old was subject to criticism from Massimiliano Allegri, with the Coach having declared that he needed to wake up'.

With these words ringing in his ears, the Croatian scored his first goal for the club against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

"I think this was the perfect night for my first goal with Juventus," Pjaca told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I am very happy, I hope it is just one of many goals that I will score wearing this shirt.

"I do not know [if this changes anything], I just have to keep working hard in every training session and in every game."

What does Pjaca think to Allegri's comments about him in the Press?

"He's the boss, so I have to do what he asks. I try every day and I want him to be happy with me and I want this for my teammates and the fans too.

"I changed country, league, and I arrived at a big club, of course it takes time to adapt.

"I think he means it when he says that I have to wake up. I'm growing, I'm learning a lot, I'm training hard and I think I can improve a lot.

"I can play in the centre and on the right, however, I remain convinced that my best position is on the left."

So far Pjaca only has two starting appearances, did he expect to have played more from the beginning?

"This is a question for Allegri, I'm working hard and I hope to play in the future as much as possible.

"I’m young, there are many areas in which I can improve. I'm learning from great players. Maybe I can grow in defence."

Did he promise Mario Mandzukic dinner when he scored his first goal?

"I do not know, we'll see. Maybe I will take him out to celebrate."

How is the winger doing with learning Italian?

"Good: I study, I understand, but to speak it is more difficult."

Does he find it harder to learn the language or to play at Juve?

"It's more difficult for Italian."

His Juventus teammates speak very highly of him, how important is this?

"For me it is very important, it motivates me to know that great champions believe in me and it is an incentive to do even better."

