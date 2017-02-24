Honda MLS move 'imminent'

By Football Italia staff

Milan winger Keisuke Honda could join MLS side Seattle Sounders within the coming days, according to reports.

The 30-year-old is completely out of Coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans at the club, having made just one starting appearance for the Rossoneri this term.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan would be willing to release Honda from his contract, which expires this summer, allowing him to make the move to Seattle.

The Japanese international was linked with Sunderland, Hull City and LA Galaxy during the transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

His exit would mark the end of a three year spell with the club, after Honda arrived from CSKA Moscow in January 2014.

