Report: Allegri raged 'it's me or him'

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri reportedly gave an ultimatum to Juventus executives after the pitchside row with Leonardo Bonucci, declaring 'it’s me or him'.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the heated argument then became physical in the dressing room after the 4-1 victory over Palermo, during which the pair were captured swearing at each other on TV.

The Italian newspaper claims that teammates had to separate the pair, with Allegri calling director general Beppe Marotta that evening to demand that Bonucci be punished, and threatened to quit over the issue.

It seems as though this was not the end of the story however, with suggestions that the pair had a further heated row at the Vinovo training ground in front of Marotta and Vice President Pavel Nedved.

Gazzetta suggests that the club would have liked to have fined both parties for the row, but with Allegri threatening to quit, it was only Bonucci that was punished, with the defender sitting in the stands for Wednesday’s Champions League fixture with Porto.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.