NEWS
Friday February 24 2017
Juve want Spinazzola back
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly seeking an early return for Leonardo Spinazzola, the 23-year-old currently on loan at Atalanta.

According to the Corriere di Bergamo, Bianconeri officials have been impressed by the midfielder’s performances in the side, and want to see him back at the end of the current campaign, however his current deal expires in 2018.

After acquiring the player’s registration rights in 2012, Juve have sent the Perugia-born player on a series of loans, culminating in his current spell with La Dea.

Under Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, Spinazzola has become an important member of the squad this term, making 17 starts and mainly being deployed on the left side of midfield.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies