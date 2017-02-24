Juve want Spinazzola back

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly seeking an early return for Leonardo Spinazzola, the 23-year-old currently on loan at Atalanta.

According to the Corriere di Bergamo, Bianconeri officials have been impressed by the midfielder’s performances in the side, and want to see him back at the end of the current campaign, however his current deal expires in 2018.

After acquiring the player’s registration rights in 2012, Juve have sent the Perugia-born player on a series of loans, culminating in his current spell with La Dea.

Under Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, Spinazzola has become an important member of the squad this term, making 17 starts and mainly being deployed on the left side of midfield.

