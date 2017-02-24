Preziosi responds to fan criticism

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi has responded to the club’s fans, who demanded that he resign immediately.

After a shocking 5-0 defeat to Pescara, Coach Ivan Juric was sacked, but the fans place the blame firmly at the door of the owner.

The Rossoblu have slumped to 16th in the Serie A table, and supporters have called for a boycott of the weekend’s fixture against Bologna, who are just above them in the rankings.

"I respect your opinions but do not share them," Preziosi told reporters who had intercepted him at the airport on the way to the Far East.

"In these difficult times we should stay close to the team, because what counts is that we get out of this situation.

"It’s better that way than a dispute during the game. Now what counts is salvation, then will come the time for due process.

"I will absolutely not resign because it would be just a useless formal act and I will not abandon a sinking ship.

Indeed we are already preparing for next season."

The President then addressed whether he would be willing to sell the club in the future.

"So far only beggars have come to me, people asking questions instead putting the necessary resources on the table to take on Genoa.

"I’m waiting for a Genovese person to come along, and if they do, I’ll give them a discount.

"For some reason, however, here Presidents always come from elsewhere."

