NEWS
Friday February 24 2017
Fiorentina meet Partizan over youngsters
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are reportedly in talks with Partizan Belgrade over two talented youngsters.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Viola are attempting to tie down 17-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Officials from the Serbian side are said to be in Florence, as the Tuscan side want to close a deal for the pair as soon as possible.

In order to comply with rules surrounding non-EU players, Fiorentina may decide to take one of the pair immediately, with the other either remaining at Partizan on loan, or heading to another Italian side.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies