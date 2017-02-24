Fiorentina meet Partizan over youngsters

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are reportedly in talks with Partizan Belgrade over two talented youngsters.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Viola are attempting to tie down 17-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Officials from the Serbian side are said to be in Florence, as the Tuscan side want to close a deal for the pair as soon as possible.

In order to comply with rules surrounding non-EU players, Fiorentina may decide to take one of the pair immediately, with the other either remaining at Partizan on loan, or heading to another Italian side.

