Pioli 'We will compete for top three'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli believes that Inter can compete with the likes of Juventus, Roma and Napoli in the future.

The Coach admits that it will take planning and proper investments, but is a top three finish too much to ask this time around?

"The prospect weighs heavy on us," Pioli told Corriere della Sera. "Last season the third Champions League Spot was 80 points and this time is likely to be higher."

The defeat to Juventus caused much controversy, so how does Pioli reflect on the events now?

"The team was there and at the end of the day it came down to the last corner at half-time, that gave birth to the advantage of Juve.

"Without that we could have won but it was gross negligence from us. The details make the difference.

"[Nicola] Rizzoli genuinely surprised me: he had never done something like that.

"If referees admit their errors in post-match interviews, it would calm the tensions."

Now Inter face Roma this weekend, so how does the Coach think they will fare?

"We will try to make the leap. The skill of a good Coach is able to step into a different environment without changing their identity.

"I am pleased with the work of the staff: we face a lot, even though of course the final decisions are mine.

"When you take over the problem is that you are working with people who you do not know well and it is critical to understand the characters with whom you are dealing.

"The sooner you do, the better. You have to be smart and fast as time is short.

"We need time, we need to work on the group and mentality. Inter have a base of high level, with a proper design and effective investments they can reach Juventus, Roma and Napoli."

Finally, thoughts turned to Roberto Gagliardini, who joined from Atalanta in January.

"He’s always ahead of the game, he has a sense of position, and plays simple, effective football.

"On the first day of training I realised that he wouldn’t feel the move from the provinces to a top club.

"I hope he becomes a 7 or 8 goals per season player."

