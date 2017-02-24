Bonucci available for Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri confirms that Leonardo Bonucci is back in contention or a place for the match against Empoli.

The statement comes after the defender was suspended by the club for the Champions League match with Porto after an argument with the boss on the touchline against Palermo.

"There will definitely be changes, I have to see the team today and tomorrow I will decide.

"Bonucci? Leo is available again, so I will evaluate the situation, on Tuesday there's Napoli. [Gonzalo] Higuain will be assessed today, and [Sami] Khedira is more likely to be rested.

"The case with Bonucci was closed when I spoke with the club and the President, we had been to dinner after speaking with [Beppe] Marotta, [Pavel] Nedved and [Fabio] Paratici.

"We agreed on a line that is normal in terms of rules and discipline.

"These things happen, after the game he apologised, things have returned to how they were before and now he back available.

"The important thing is that there are rules, there is discipline and respect.

"Everyone saw what happened against Palermo, it was a situation that has went in full view of the world.

"In the dressing room it happens now and then, but these things are normal and they happen in a group situation.

"Bonucci is an extraordinary player, who plays with two great champions like [Giorgio] Chiellini and [Andrea] Barzagli. Leo could stay on the bench tomorrow due to a technical choice.

"But now we think about Empoli. They are currently the team that have scored the least number of goals, but they are also a team that gives away the least.

"They are very organised and we arrive from big games, after expending a lot of mental and physical energy but tomorrow we still have to take all three points."

Allegri then went on to talk about Marko Pjaca, who scored his debut goal for the club in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

"Pjaca had given important signs, I had not dreamed even dreamed of the two changes on Wednesday.

"In the days following Palermo his attitude was different.

"Dani Alves? He is a champion, and he plays with the fun of a child."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.