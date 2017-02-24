NEWS
Friday February 24 2017
EL: Roma draw Lyon
By Football Italia staff

Roma have drawn Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League round of 16 after beating Villarreal in the previous round.

The full draw is as follows:

Celta Vigo - FC Krasnodar

APOEL - RSC Anderlecht

FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Monchengladbach

Olympique Lyonnais - Roma

FC Rostov  - Manchester United

Olympiacos - Besiktas

Gent - Genk

FC Copenhagen - AFC Ajax

The first leg will be played at the Stade de Lyon on Thursday March 9th, with the second hosted at the Stadio Olimpico on March 16th.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies