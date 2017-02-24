EL: Roma draw Lyon

By Football Italia staff

Roma have drawn Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League round of 16 after beating Villarreal in the previous round.

The full draw is as follows:

Celta Vigo - FC Krasnodar

APOEL - RSC Anderlecht

FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Monchengladbach

Olympique Lyonnais - Roma

FC Rostov - Manchester United

Olympiacos - Besiktas

Gent - Genk

FC Copenhagen - AFC Ajax

The first leg will be played at the Stade de Lyon on Thursday March 9th, with the second hosted at the Stadio Olimpico on March 16th.

