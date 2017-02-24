NEWS
Friday February 24 2017
Bentancur flies in for Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Rodrigo Bentancur is expected in Turin to complete his medicals ahead of joining Juventus.

The Bianconeri took out an option on the Boca Juniors midfielder when they sold Carlos Tevez to the Argentinian side.

General manager Giuseppe Marotta has already confirmed that they’ll take up that option, and now Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports the 19-year-old’s agent is in Italy to iron out the final details.

Bentancur is expected to fly from South America to take his medical examinations immintently, though he won’t join until the summer.

