Friday February 24 2017
Genesio: ‘Roma will be difficult’
By Football Italia staff

Lyon Coach Bruno Genesio admits Roma represent “a difficult draw” but “if we want to go all the way we have to play the big teams”.

The pair were drawn together in the Last 16 of the Europa League this afternoon, with the first leg to be played at Parc OL on March 9.

“It’s a difficult draw, they’re a team with experience of European competitions,” Genesio said in his Press conference ahead of Sunday’s Metz game.

“Roma are one of the best teams in the competition, but the draw is what it is. Now we need to prepare well.

“If we want to go all the way we have to play the good teams.”

