Zanetti: ‘Inter-Roma a final’

By Football Italia staff

Inter vice-President Javier Zanetti admits the visit of Roma on Sunday night is “a cup final”.

The Nerazzurri are aiming to qualify for the Champions League this season, and move to within five points of the capital club with a win this weekend.

Zanetti famously scored a late equaliser against the Giallorossi in the 2007-08 season, in what was a crucial match in securing the Scudetto.

“I definitely remember running down the pitch [in celebration] with my teammates yelling at me to stop, and [Patrick] Vieira saying he couldn’t catch me,” ‘Pupi’ recalled in an interview with Il Giornale.

“This time it’s a match which matters for the Champions League, but like with all the remaining matches it’s a cup final.

“That’s in regard to the pitch, if we don’t qualify for the Champions League it won’t change Suning’s mission, a project can’t come down to one result.”

Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma turns 18 today, and has been described as the new Gigi Buffon, could he stay at San Siro and represent a new Zanetti instead?

“I’ll take this opportunity to wish him many happy returns. With him and the other youngsters, Italy have a great future.

“The new Zanetti is my son though. He’s only four and already he runs, and runs, and runs…”

