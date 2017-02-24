Zanetti: ‘Juventus? Compared to ’98…’

Javier Zanetti says Inter can’t use Juventus for inspiration, and discusses the Derby d’Italia - “compared to ’98…”

The Nerazzurri were beaten 1-0 in Turin earlier this month, with Mauro Icardi given a two-game suspension for his actions at the final whistle.

“Can Juve be a point of reference?” Zanetti considered, speaking to Il Giornale.

“No, we have two completely different histories, our ideas and DNA are different. However, aside from the wins Juventus have done well in recent years with their own stadium.

“TheDerby d’Italia? Compared to ’98 this was like a candy…

“There’s always a lot of tension, which is what betrayed Mauro. He realised right away that he’d done wrong, he apologised to the officials in front of me.

“Icardi is a polite lad, I want you to know that. Mauro and I have two different personalities, but the club means so much to him.

“Given his age he’s doing great things in this role. He deserves the national team.

“Meanwhile with the desire he’s built up over these two matches I’d say he’ll decide the match against Roma.”

Zanetti was given the role of vice-President with the Beneamata after he retired, while Alessandro Del Piero and Paolo Maldini haven’t been included in the Juventus and Milan set-ups…

“I hope former players can contribute more, in Italy there’s Zanetti, [Pavel] Nedved and… that’s it.

“I just hope that Gigi [Buffon] and Francesco [Totti] remain involved [with Juve and Roma respectively] when they finish.

“It’s wrong to say that former champions get in the way, experience of the pitch counts. On Totti I’d say he has to be smart with his retirement, choose the right time.

“It’s better to do it when you feel good, don’t wait until others are giving you sideways glances without saying anything. You have to avoid feeling tolerated.

“I decided [to retire] at a time when another cycle was beginning and the ownership was changing.”

