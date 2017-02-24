Pioli: ‘Hit Roma weak points’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli believes the winner of Inter-Roma will be “whoever hits the opponent’s weak points”.

The Nerazzurri welcome Luciano Spalletti’s men to San Siro for Sunday night’s game, and the Coach expects a difficult test.

“We’ve done everything to get closer to our rivals so far, but we want to try and impose ourselves on a very strong opponent,” Pioli told reporters in his pre-match Press conference.

“We’re preparing to give our all, knowing that we have everything to win if we play as a team, even against an opponent of this level.

“Two of the strongest and most in-form teams will be facing-off. Our form, possession, goals are all very close and there isn’t much between the two teams.

“Both will try to enhance their qualities, the winner will be whoever hits the opponent’s weak points.

“My record against Roma? Numbers are there to be changed.”

Pioli was also asked about the sacking of former Beneamata boss Claudio Ranieri, less than 12 months after he led Leicester City to the Premier League title.

“I think what counts is the fact that what he did will remain in history.”

