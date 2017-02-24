Pioli: ‘Inter for three years’

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Stefano Pioli confirms “I hope to be here in three years” and insists his squad has “an impeccable attitude”.

The former Lazio boss replaced Frank de Boer earlier this season, with the Dutchman suggesting that the players were fond of the Milan nightlife.

“I’ve been here for three-and-a-half months and I hope to be here in three years,” Pioli shrugged in his Press conference ahead of the Roma game.

“My group has an impeccable attitude, we work with respect and mutual esteem to build something important.

“De Boer’s words? I don’t go to nightclubs, I hope my players attend them in the right way, and at the right time.

“I’ve tried to give this team an identity, a way of being on the pitch, mentally above all. We’re working on that and we can improve.”

This weekend’s opponents have been awarded 12 penalties in Serie A this season, while the Nerazzurri have had just two…

“They say these things even out at the end of the season. I don’t know, I think we have to concentrate on our own performances.

“If I compare 12 penalties to two, the difference is remarkable and it could have an effect [on the table].”

