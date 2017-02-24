‘Ranieri remembered in 2000 years’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini believes Claudio Ranieri “will be remembered in 2000 years”, as Italian reports suggest he turned down the Leicester City job.

The Foxes manager was sacked last night, less than 12 months after guiding them to the Premier League title, one of the greatest shocks in football history.

Gianluca Di Marzio’s website has suggested that a big part of the reason was a split between Ranieri’s backroom staff and those loyal to previous manager Nigel Pearson.

Mancio emerged as one of the favourites to replace his fellow Italian last night, but Tuttomercatoweb reports that Leicester contacted him and he turned the job down.

Meanwhile the former Inter Coach has given an interview to RomaNews where he expressed his support for Ranieri.

“Unfortunately that’s how football is,” Mancini lamented.

“If you win you’re the best, if you lose you pay for it. He did something so great that in 2000 years Ranieri will always be remembered, and in the end that’s the most important thing.

“We’re Coaches and we know when we choose this job that we can always suffer. Unfortunately with defeats and difficult moments it’s always the Coach who pays for it.

“It’s the law of football.”

Mancini was also asked about this weekend’s Inter-Roma game, having left the Nerazzurri in pre-season.

“It will be an open game where there could be any result, because Roma are going well but Inter have always done well at home in these head-to-head matches.

“So I think it’s a game where any outcome is possible.

“Edin Dzeko? I know him well, I worked with him [at Manchester City]. The first season in a new League is never easy, and the Italian League is even more difficult for the strikers.

“Dzeko has always scored though, and it’s normal that he’d continue to do so. He always did well at City, he always scored goals.

“Now he’s playing consistently, he’s always used and that has helped him. It’s always an advantage for a player.

“Who will win the Scudetto? Juve, I’ll say Juve even if you never know what can happen.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.