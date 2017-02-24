Montella: ‘I want long Milan stay’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is “happy to Coach Milan and would stay here for a long time”.

The former striker has impressed with the Rossoneri this season, and will look to take them to greater heights next term with investment from Sino-Europe Sports.

“I’ll think about it if and when it happens,” Montella told La Repubblica of the Chinese takeover.

“For now I have a relationship with the current leadership, who are very present.

“Silvio Berlusconi? A President has the right to express his wishes. His is a unique story and he feels the responsibility to win with beautiful football.

“I’ve always felt free [to make my own choices], the President knows how to have a dialogue where he conveys his thoughts and mentality.

“This job is changeable, I have to work and get results. I’m happy to Coach Milan and would stay here for a long time.

“The team is already competitive, we have a young base which can grow, with the right corrections too. But not many.

“Chinese investment? They say it’s easier to make mistakes with money. We can’t make mistakes, regardless of the money.”

Montella was also asked about youngsters Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Locatelli, as well as Carlos Bacca.

“Donnarumma was an intuition by [Sinisa] Mihajlovic, I just continued with him. He and Locatelli have surprised me with their maturity, in a team under construction.

“Gigio is one we want to hold onto, he has bargaining power, even at his age. It’s up to him.

“Bacca? The club and I agree, there’s every confidence in him.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.