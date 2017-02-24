Mancini rejects Leicester?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in the UK echo those in Italy suggesting Roberto Mancini has turned down the chance to succeed Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City.

It had already been reported by Tuttomercatoweb that the former Inter Coach had been approached by the Foxes, but turned down their advances.

Now Sky Sports UK is also reporting that Mancio has no interest in replacing his compatriot at the King Power Stadium, despite being sounded out about the possibility.

Ranieri guided Leicester to the Premier League title last season, but was sacked last night after a run of poor results.

The decision drew widespread condemnation, with Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti lamenting “there is no gratitude in this sport… not even a tiny bit”.

Juventus Coach Max Allegri and Inter’s Stefano Pioli also offered words of support for Ranieri, while Jose Mourinho came down firmly on the side of his fellow former-Inter boss.

“I thought last season when I was sacked as a champion it was a giant negative thing, now I realise it was peanuts to what happened with Claudio,” the Manchester United manager said in his Press conference today.

“[He is] somebody that deserves the Leicester stadium to be named Claudio Ranieri and he is sacked.

“I don’t think he needs more homages because no-one can believe what he did. No one can do anything about it. No one can delete history.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.