Gomez: ‘Atalanta believe in Europe’

By Football Italia staff

Papu Gomez declares Atalanta “believe in Europe” but if so “you have to sign eight or nine players”.

The Orobici have been the surprise of the season, and currently sit fourth in Serie A, only six points off a Champions League place.

“We believe in Europe,” Gomez admitted to Gazzetta della Sport.

“Even with just three points in three games we’re still in there. The most difficult [game] is this one, with Napoli at San Paolo.

“We need to have respect, but not fear. If we’re aggressive we can cause problems for anyone barring Barcelona, Real Madrid and a few others. We played on par with Fiorentina and Inter.”

A win would put them just three points behind the Partenopei…

“‘If we win’… it’s madness, we’re not at the level of Napoli. [Dries] Martens is one of my favourites, his movement off the ball is that of a top striker.

“Napoli play much better football than Juve and Roma, but Juventus are the only ones where you don’t have much chance away from home.

“It’s a mental thing, at Juventus Stadium you feel the weight of the team, their history, everything. However, the team isn’t as strong as in recent years when they had [Andrea] Pirlo, [Carlos] Tevez, [Alvaro] Morata, [Paul] Pogba, [Arturo] Vidal

“We played them [in Serie A] after their defeat to Genoa, they had to try and redeem themselves, they were wounded animals. It was better in the Coppa.

“If we get into Europe? I’m not a sporting director, but if you get to the Europa League I think you have to buy eight or nine players.

“Look at Sassuolo, who didn’t do that. They didn’t get on well in Europe and they struggled in Serie A. I think we’d also have to change our preparation.

“With Gasperini you run a lot, it’s especially heavy on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In the first month of pre-season I didn’t want to leave the house!”

It’s far from certain that the captain will remain in Bergamo for next season, however.

“If Atalanta get into Europe, I’ll play,” Gomez assured.

“Everything depends on the offers, I’m aiming for a big club but it wouldn’t make sense to join one which isn’t in Europe.

“I’m torn, on the one hand I’m happy here but on the other I want to challenge myself personally. Football is my job, and in any job you aim to get to the top.

“I want to test myself with a big club. But here in Bergamo I’m a God…”

Gomez also revealed that he could become a Coach when he hangs up his boots.

“I’d like it, my game would be like [Vincenzo] Montella, with possession of the ball.

“I’d like to Coach [Radja] Nainggolan, Mertens, [Diego] Perotti. I also like [Federico] Chiesa, he’s quick and he shoots well, but I see him on the left, not on the right.

“With him and five or six others, Italy will have a really bright future.

“I sincerely wanted to play for Italy, but I can’t, and I was never really called for Argentina. I really can’t understand why [Paulo] Dybala doesn’t already start [for Argentina], he’s a phenomenon.”

Finally, Gomez was asked about his famous Instagram video in which he put in a two-footed challenge on his young son, Bautista…

“The first time I made him eat sand and he cried. In Argentina they wrote ‘Papu almost broke his son’s leg’, but it wasn’t like that. It was exaggerated.

“In fact, the second time, he laughed like crazy.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.