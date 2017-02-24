NEWS
Friday February 24 2017
‘Juventus among Europe’s best’
By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello warns “we’re facing one of the best teams in Europe” in Juventus.

The Tuscan side visit Turin tomorrow night, with the Bianconeri having won won their last 33 domestic matches at Juventus Stadium.

“We need to be careful not to let them near our penalty area,” Martusciello explained in his pre-match Press conference.

“They have very strong players, the further away we can keep them, the better. Of course, it’s one thing to say that, it’s another to do it.

“We’ll have to use all of our desire to compete against a team which is much stronger than we are. We have to be aggressive and willing, we’re facing one of the best teams in Europe.”

