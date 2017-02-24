Nainggolan ready for Inter, new home

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan is hoping for a “beautiful” clash with Inter on Sunday as the Roma midfielder believes a new stadium is a “must” for his club.

Nainggolan was previewing the encounter with Sky Sport Italia, in which he also praised the two Coaches, addressed speculation linking him with Inter and discussed both his and Roma’s fortunes.

“What I’m experiencing at the moment? A good spell, but so are the team because we’re getting consistent results, even if we’re a bit behind, but so are Napoli,” he began.

“I hope to continue like this and I hope the team can continue picking up this many wins.

“There have been a few games in which we could’ve done better, now we have to concentrate on the matches that are coming up and do well like we are at the moment.

“How do I see Pioli’s Inter? I know him well, I had my first full season with him. I thank him for the growth I’ve experienced.

“I’ve always liked the way he works, his results at Inter are for all to see. It’ll be a difficult game, with many quality players.

“I hope it’ll be a beautiful game and that we can win. Contact with Inter? Not personally, these are things that I don’t know, they concern the clubs.

“Spalletti? You can see his results, he’s a great coach who asks so much tactical discipline [form the players].

“We all try to give our best to make his game work, even if it’s not easy. The results are great with him, for me they’re even better.

“Role of attacking midfielder? I trained deeper in my first training session, then I saw this new position for me and it’s been a good decision. I’m liking this role more and more and hope to do even better in it.

“Our own stadium? I think it marks a new footballing cycle. Here there are too many old stadiums, a team like Roma must have a new home to bring better results.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.