‘Balotelli’s tongue needs cutting off!’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli’s agent Mino Raiola claims he has found the solution to the Nice striker’s petulance. “We’ll cut off his tongue!”

Balotelli courted controversy yet against last weekend as he was sent off for swearing at the referee in English during Nice’s 1-0 victory over Lorient.

“I’ve found the solution: we’ll cut off his tongue,” he told RMC.

“You don’t need a language to play football, so we’re going to cut it off.

“In all seriousness, though, I know that he made a big mistake. He can have no excuses, it’s something that he knows he must improve on. It’s sad for himself and the team.”

