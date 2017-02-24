Milan agree Musacchio deal?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly agreed a €25m deal to sign Villarreal defender and long-term target Mateo Musacchio.

According to Noticias Argentines in the Argentine Press, all that is left is for Milan to pay up, although funds should not be an obstacle, with Sino-Europe Sports due to complete its takeover next month.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Milan since last year, although the Rossoneri were thought to have abandoned their interest.

Nonetheless, the Diavolo are in need of centre-back reinforcements, given their lack of cover for first-choice duo Alessio Romagnoli and Gabriel Paletta.

