Spalletti: Lyon a tough draw, but…

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti says while “it might’ve been better” for Roma to be drawn with a team other than Lyon in the Europa League last 16, he explains “it’s good”.

Lyon are considered one of the strongest teams left the Europa League, leaving Spalletti to reflect on “a tough draw” for Roma, although the Coach countered that his side generally performed better against teams like the French giants.

“It’s a tough draw, but we’re happy to accept this high level of encounter,” he told Roma TV.

“These games will come in a tight period, so we’ll have to stay awake.

“Lyon are a team that have strong players, individual quality, technical speed and never give references.

“Lacazette and Tolisso are top players like ours. We have to play like Roma.

“We can look with optimism at any type of game. We’re doing so with a strong squad. We can compete with anyone in the long term, given we still have strong players.

“True, it might’ve been better to face another team, but a [good] performance is always needed to win and when we play teams not as good as us, our performance levels drop, so it’s good that we’re facing a team of a high level.

“Grenier? I’ll certainly speak with him. He knows Lyon. They’re an important club that have international experience.

“They have a President that wants to play good football, has built a new stadium and is ambitious.

“He had a slump but came back to invest in the team by purchasing great young players with great potential, whom are doing well.

“There are several important components needed for the condition of doing well.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.