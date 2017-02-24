NEWS
Friday February 24 2017
Bonucci back for Juve
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci figures in Juventus’ squad for Saturday’s visit of Empoli in Serie A, but Sami Khedira does not.

Bonucci has been recalled after his touchline argument with Juve boss Max Allegri last weekend, which led to him missing Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Porto in the Champions League.

Heading out of the team is Khedira, although his omission comes as no surprise, given Allegri all-but-confirmed at his pre-match Press conference that the German would be rested.

Juve squad for Empoli: Buffon, Neto, Audero; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Dani Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon; Higuain, Mandzukic, Pjaca, Dybala

