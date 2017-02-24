Higuain: No regrets at all

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain insists he does “not at all” regret his decision to join Juventus as the former Napoli striker prefers the “calmer” way of life in Turin.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia on Friday, Higuain also touched on how his move to Real Madrid as a teenager came about and his gratitude to Napoli for his goal-laden three years at the San Paolo, while giving an insight into life Juve.

“Joining Real Madrid? I was experiencing a delicate moment in my life: I was very young, I’d just started out with River and I didn’t expect a team of that calibre chasing me,” he explained.

“Until you’re there, it's hard to imagine the scale of what’s happening to you. In fact, my family told me, ‘do you realise that you’re a Real Madrid player?’ I wasn’t aware of it.

“Napoli? It’ll be a special trip for me. I spent three years at that stadium, in that city.

“They were three wonderful years, and for me it’ll be special to return, like any player who returns to his old team after experiencing beautiful moments with them.

“When I made the decision to leave Madrid, I was thinking about which team to join. It was Napoli and I said to my brother, ‘let’s go!’

“Like I’ve always said, I had a wonderful three years in Naples. It’s a powerful city, powerful for football.

“I’ll always thank their fans, my teammates, the staff and friends I left behind because I honestly spent there three wonderful years.

“From there, it took me to this great team. I’ve said it from day one here, that I haven’t regretted it at all.

“On the contrary, I’m now even more determined about the decision I made because I feel great, I’m happy, I feel I’m growing even more as a player and really, every day that passes, I’m more convinced of the decision I made, for the club, my teammates, the fans, how I live now. It’s calmer and this is crucial for a player.”

