Mandorlini calls for Genoa harmony

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Mandorlini hopes to have the fans on side and “doesn’t want any controversy” for the duration of his Genoa reign.

Genoa host fellow Rossoblu Bologna on Sunday, in what will be Mandorlini’s first game as Coach since replacing the sacked Ivan Juric, and the former Verona boss is keen for a harmonious atmosphere at Marassi.

“I respect the opinions of everyone and accept the criticism,” he told the Grifone’s official website.

“At a time like this, maybe it would be important [for the fans] to stay close to the team so we can get out of a difficult situation and achieve survival as soon as possible.

“I don’t want any controversy. It’s an honour to coach a big club like Genoa.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.