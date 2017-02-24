Galliani: Honda going nowhere

By Football Italia staff

Adriano Galliani has confirmed that Keisuke Honda will stay with Milan until the end of the season, thereby ending speculation of a move to MLS.

Honda had seemingly been closing in on a switch to Seattle Sounders, but Galliani made it clear the midfielder would see out the campaign with Milan, although he hinted the Japanese would be allowed to leave in the summer.

“Honda? He won’t move until the end of the season,” he told reporters outside a restaurant, where the Vice-President was joined by Coach Vincenzo Montella and the first-team squad.

“We decided that together; us, the Chinese group and the player. Montella was also kept in the loop.

“Will I wish a happy birthday to Donnarumma? Certainly. Happy with Bacca’s decision to stay? Absolutely.”

