NEWS
Friday February 24 2017
Barca weigh up Allegri?
By Football Italia staff

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up Max Allegri’s credentials to replace Luis Enrique as Coach this summer.

According to Calciomercato.com, Allegri remains Arsenal’s first choice for when Arsene Wenger departs, but the Italian is “continuing to gain altitude” in the eyes of the Barca hierarchy.

Furthermore, the Catalans have former Milan director Ariedo Braida on their board, someone that has “a great relationship” with Allegri from his two-year spell in charge of the Rossoneri.

Allegri would face competition from Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino and Everton’s Ronald Koeman, the latter of whom spent time at Camp Nou as a player.

Juve, meanwhile, are likelier to lose the 49-year-old than keep him and have identified Diego Simeone and Luciano Spalletti as possible successors, adds the website.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies