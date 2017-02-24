Barca weigh up Allegri?

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up Max Allegri’s credentials to replace Luis Enrique as Coach this summer.

According to Calciomercato.com, Allegri remains Arsenal’s first choice for when Arsene Wenger departs, but the Italian is “continuing to gain altitude” in the eyes of the Barca hierarchy.

Furthermore, the Catalans have former Milan director Ariedo Braida on their board, someone that has “a great relationship” with Allegri from his two-year spell in charge of the Rossoneri.

Allegri would face competition from Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino and Everton’s Ronald Koeman, the latter of whom spent time at Camp Nou as a player.

Juve, meanwhile, are likelier to lose the 49-year-old than keep him and have identified Diego Simeone and Luciano Spalletti as possible successors, adds the website.

