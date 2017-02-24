Mayor: Historic day for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Virginia Raggi, Mayor of Rome, says it is “a historic day” after Roma were given the go-ahead to build their new stadium.

A crunch meeting on Friday concluded with Stadio della Roma being cleared for construction by the local council, and Raggi was “very proud and happy” with the outcome.

“It’s a historic day,” she was quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We’re very proud and happy for this agreement that improves the project and will allow the city to have something big that it must be proud of. It’s a historic day not only for Roma.”

Explaining the changes to the venue’s proposal in a Facebook post, Raggi added: “Three towers eliminated, the space halved, 60 percent less alone for the part relating to the Business Park.

“We’ve raised the standards of construction to class A4, the highest in the world. We‘ll secure the district of Decima so that it’ll no longer be subject to flooding. We’ll build a new station for the Roma-Lido railway.

“We’ve revolutionised the design of the Roma stadium and turned it into an opportunity for Rome.

“We’ve always said that we’d be conducive to making the stadium happen, but only within the law and for the good of our city.

“We’ve succeeded. We avoided the monster project inherited from the previous administration.

“In Tor di Valle, a new stadium will be built, but one that is modern, environmentally friendly, advanced from a technological viewpoint and, above all, a piece of art that respects the environment and land.

“A stadium done right.”

