Inter meeting for James Rodriguez

By Football Italia staff

Inter patron Zhang Jindon met with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez yesterday, reportedly to make an offer for James Rodriguez.

The chief of Suning Group, Zhang Jindong, is in Spain at the moment for a series of meetings.

These include business talks for transmitting Liga games in China, but also an opportunity to discuss transfers.

According to Tuttosport and La Gazzetta dello Sport, the main topic of conversation with Perez was Real Madrid star James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international has been on the fringes of Zinedine Zidane’s squad this season and it’s increasingly likely he will be sold over the summer.

It’s believed Zhang is trying to form a new transfer alliance with Real Madrid, which could give Inter the inside track on James.

They face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for the 25-year-old trequartista.

This term James contributed four goals and 10 assists in just 21 competitive games for the Merengues.

