Dzeko: 'Totti is a legend'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko called Roma teammate Francesco Totti “a legend in every possible respect” and praised his “down-to-earth” attitude.

The Bosnia international sat down with the official Europa League Facebook page for a Q&A with supporters.

"When you see Francesco Totti, he is a legend. Not only in Rome and at Roma, but all over the world,” wrote Dzeko.

“When you sit next to him and play with him, you realise how normal and down-to-earth he is. You would never think he is such a big star. He’s down-to-earth.

“He doesn’t think he’s better than everyone else, he treats everyone well and he is very positive. Sometimes it’s more difficult to simply be a good man, but he is a legend in every possible respect.

“The national team means so much to me, so my favourite moment (of my career) was my debut goal against Turkey. That was a dream come true for me.

"My childhood idol was Andriy Shevchenko. He was very special for me. I still remember the game where he scored a hat-trick against Barcelona at Camp Nou. He was number one for me.”

