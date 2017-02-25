De Boer: 'No to Leicester City'

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Frank de Boer has “zero possibility” of replacing Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City. “No mid-season jobs considered.”

The shock dismissal of Ranieri has left the Foxes with caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare, but several candidates to take over have ruled themselves out.

Roberto Mancini won't be taking the job and now De Boer, who was sacked by Inter after just 84 days in charge, has also stepped aside.

“There is zero possibility that Frank could go to Leicester,” agent Guido Albers told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I too heard these rumours, but that’s all they are – rumours. I can affirm without doubt that Frank will not become the Leicester City manager. This will 100 per cent not happen.

“As I already explained in the past, my client’s objective is to start a new project from the beginning. He will not consider any jobs for mid-season.

“He is evaluating carefully so he can choose the best option for 2017-18.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.