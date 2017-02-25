Post new comment

'I was a hand-grenade,' sang Marylin Manson back in those gilded 90s, 'that never stopped exploding'. And there's the whole story of Edin Dzeko's second season at Roma, with an allowance for the iconoclastic barrage.

The man formerly known in Rome for his howlers simply won't stop getting better. This month he all but wiped out Villarreal from the Europa League with a hat-trick, and broke Fiorentina's spirit with a brace.

With 19 goals in 25 Serie A games – more than double his total tally from last year – Dzeko may be the only reason Roma are still a candidate for the Scudetto, and quite possibly their best player this season.

If anything, the improvement compared to the previous campaign is so dramatic that it risks taking things out of perspective. We don't mean this as a criticism at all, but let's be clear: the Bosnian is an exceptionally efficient poacher, sure, but he is still just a poacher.

The No 9’s movements are very orthodox and his efficiency drops dramatically as soon as he steps a few metres away from the box – though he does do a very good job of ranging over the width of the pitch when his team is defending.

The overbearing majority of his shots come from within two metres of the penalty spot. Occasionally he makes a long-range effort, but even then he remains in the central area, within the parallel lines described by the goal-posts. His shots always bullet into the net; they never curl, or float, or sneak, or fool the keeper.

What we are dealing with is a player who is very strong at a very traditional role. Given that premise, here is a hypothetical question: how easy would such a player be to replace?

Perhaps less than you think. The 30-year-old's raw performance stats, compared to last year, have surprisingly not improved very much. He doesn't hold the ball, dribble, pass, or put his shots on target any better than he did; almost the only thing that changed is that he takes double the shots per game that he used to, and this translates logically into double the goals.

This suggests he is doing a better job at finding spaces, but it also means he is getting better service. The change therefore has to do with the team's awareness that Dzeko should be used as the terminus of play, at least as much as it does with the player's individual improvement.

This argument is supported by the evidence that the doubling in his shot-per-match ratio is mirrored by a halving of his assists-per-match ratio (which is a good thing, because that clearly means he's playing to his strengths).

We are saying all of this not to belittle Dzeko in any way, rather because there is an incredibly interesting narrative at play that risks being overlooked.

The Bosnian's 'explosion that never stops' comes at a very particular time for Roma. With a solid core of durable, quality players, as well as a dependable and ambitious Coach to lead them, the club is finally making good on their old promises of a 'project'.

The signing of a new sporting director in the summer will complete the structural foundations of the club (pending the infrastructural ones, aka the Stadio Della Roma). As the Giallorossi start operating as a unit, the first moves on the market will be very telling in terms of the long-term future that awaits them.

In this context, we might glean much about the philosophy and the guile of the new transfers team by examining how they interpret the Dzeko situation.

The most common fallacy is to assume that the presence of the Bosnian maximises the efficiency of Roma's attack. This happens when you judge the player's importance as a function of the raw number of goals he scored, an approach which might lead us to conclude, among other things, that the former Manchester City man is worth as much as his fellow Capocannoniere Gonzalo Higuain.

In line with the above assumption, many commentators believe that Roma's wisest move on the striker's market would be to find another traditional poacher to act as a sub, a Dzeko-B with the same characteristics who could give the starter some rest.

This would be helpful, but there is scant evidence to suggest it would be the optimal solution. Coach Luciano Spalletti's own history with Francesco Totti shows he can take strikers who combine a poacher's effectiveness with a wider, more flexible skill-set, and put them to devastating use.

The Lupi's No 9 still has a limited range of action and a physical rather than technical approach to his game. There should be many ways he can be partnered, shadowed, alternated or even replaced with another player, whilst making the team stronger.

A clever sporting director will be able to see these options and act accordingly, even as everybody else has their eyes glued on the hullabaloo surrounding Radja Nainggolan or Kostas Manolas.

Roma's attack can and should be upgraded. If this isn't taken as an opportunity this summer, it will become a necessity next year.

