Man City call in Dani Alves?

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Juventus full-back Dani Alves is preparing a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next season.

The former Barcelona star had already been linked with a move to the Premier League in January, but it was ruled out after his injury.

According to The Sun newspaper, the 33-year-old is eager to try the English game before he hangs up his boots for good.

However, his wage demands are proving to be a problem for City, added to the fact he turns 34 in May.

Dani Alves joined Juventus as a free agent in the summer of 2016, but has found Serie A tough going.

He has recently been bumped to the bench by the return to form of Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The Brazilian was a substitute on Wednesday and scored in Juve’s 2-0 Champions League victory over 10-man Porto.

Alves has three goals and three assists in 17 competitive games for Juventus this season.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.