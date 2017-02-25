NEWS
Saturday February 25 2017
Galli: 'A Donnarumma every 40 years'
By Football Italia staff

Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma turns 18 today and Giovanni Galli assures “a goalkeeper like him is born every 30-40 years.”

Despite his tender age, Donnarumma is already a mainstay in the Rossoneri jersey and has made 55 Serie A appearances, keeping 19 clean sheets.

“He is a phenomenon,” declared Grande Milan goalkeeper Galli in Tuttosport.

“As I’ve said for some time, goalkeepers like him are born every 30-40 years. In Italy alone, I’d put him in the category with Dino Zoff and Gigi Buffon, so now we have Donnarumma.

“I hope he can achieve what Zoff and Buffon did in their careers, to become as decisive as they have been. Both won the World Cup as protagonists and are considered symbols of Italian football around the world, so I hope that Donnarumma can lift that trophy one day too.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies