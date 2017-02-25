Galli: 'A Donnarumma every 40 years'

By Football Italia staff

Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma turns 18 today and Giovanni Galli assures “a goalkeeper like him is born every 30-40 years.”

Despite his tender age, Donnarumma is already a mainstay in the Rossoneri jersey and has made 55 Serie A appearances, keeping 19 clean sheets.

“He is a phenomenon,” declared Grande Milan goalkeeper Galli in Tuttosport.

“As I’ve said for some time, goalkeepers like him are born every 30-40 years. In Italy alone, I’d put him in the category with Dino Zoff and Gigi Buffon, so now we have Donnarumma.

“I hope he can achieve what Zoff and Buffon did in their careers, to become as decisive as they have been. Both won the World Cup as protagonists and are considered symbols of Italian football around the world, so I hope that Donnarumma can lift that trophy one day too.”

