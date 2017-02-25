Cellino to buy up Brescia?

By Football Italia staff

Former Cagliari and Leeds United patron Massimo Cellino is reportedly heading back to Italy with Serie B side Brescia.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the businessman is very close to buying up another football club.

He intends to buy Brescia and invest heavily for a return to Serie A next season.

It’d be a comeback to Italian football after the 22-year spell in charge of Cagliari, who he sold in 2014.

Cellino then had a tormented time in England with Championship side Leeds United, where he continued his trigger-happy reputation with Coaches.

Last month, Cellino sold 50 per cent of Leeds United to Andrea Radrizzani.

